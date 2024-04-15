Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $4,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 33.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 244,702 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.51. 29,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,514. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.