Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of TTEC worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TTEC Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 24,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

