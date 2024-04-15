Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,116 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 513,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 158,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $57.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.96 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

