Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 31,781 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 219.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

