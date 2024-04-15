Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5,162.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,437. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

