Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EG traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.73. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.