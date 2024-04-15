Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.94.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. 1,144,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

