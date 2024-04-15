Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Costamare Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Costamare

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

