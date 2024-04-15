Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $601.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $691.28.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $731.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.