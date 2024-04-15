Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $657,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,269,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $12.40. 2,241,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,743. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

