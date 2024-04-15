Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.