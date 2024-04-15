Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.