Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 567,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,148,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,088,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,953,699.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $1,297,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,648,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,222,775.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,088,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,953,699.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,032,198 shares of company stock valued at $43,986,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

