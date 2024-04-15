CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is Voss Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,216 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 11.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $122,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $73,833,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $395,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE CRH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. 3,183,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,586. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
