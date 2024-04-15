Critical Analysis: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CEVA and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sportradar Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.72%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $13.89, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than CEVA.

This table compares CEVA and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $97.42 million 5.12 -$11.88 million ($0.51) -41.45 Sportradar Group $949.77 million 12.38 $37.51 million $0.12 88.17

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -11.52% -5.30% -4.55% Sportradar Group 4.27% 4.54% 2.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats CEVA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA



CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company's wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves' Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves' Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company's application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Sportradar Group



Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

