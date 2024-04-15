Critical Comparison: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SLM has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLM and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.84 billion 1.60 $581.39 million $2.40 8.61 Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.33 $718.00 million $14.32 2.39

Dividends

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SLM. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SLM pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SLM pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bread Financial pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bread Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of SLM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 20.65% 36.86% 2.01% Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SLM and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bread Financial 4 6 2 0 1.83

SLM currently has a consensus target price of $19.95, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $36.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than SLM.

Summary

Bread Financial beats SLM on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

