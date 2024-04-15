Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 25,736 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.09.
Critical Metals Price Performance
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.