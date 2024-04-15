CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,178. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

