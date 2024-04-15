CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $307.36 and last traded at $307.62. 550,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,662,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.05.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

