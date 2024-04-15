CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.94. 39,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.