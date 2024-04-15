CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,500 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 522.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 2,517,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRBT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.