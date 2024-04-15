CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Boosts Stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,909,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,876,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 628,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 425,899 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 104.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 597,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.73. 255,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,398. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

