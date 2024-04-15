CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,112 Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 140,942 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 322,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. 154,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

