CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $377,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. 12,629,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397,622. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.