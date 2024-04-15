CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $139,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 143,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 535,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.