CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,613,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 139,029 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 205,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

