CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,613,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 139,029 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 205,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.