CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.35. The stock had a trading volume of 774,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,017. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

