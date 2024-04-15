CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Sells 3,400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

