CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMY remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Monday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
