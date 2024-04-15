Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,270,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15,837.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. 285,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

