Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $416.11. 149,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,317. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

