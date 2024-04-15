Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

Shares of NYSE BA remained flat at $169.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.11. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

