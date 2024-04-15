Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.51. 459,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

