Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.
NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.51. 459,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
