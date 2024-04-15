Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $11.22 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000. Deere & Company makes up 2.0% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $399.03. 212,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,625. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.71 and a 200 day moving average of $382.39.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

