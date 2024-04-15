Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $4.57 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

DRI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

