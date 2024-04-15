Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.2 %

CP traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.