Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.95. 373,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

