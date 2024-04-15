Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

