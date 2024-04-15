Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $48,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.78. 798,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

