Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.58. 38,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

