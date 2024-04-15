D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 27967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About D-BOX Technologies
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
