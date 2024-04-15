Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

