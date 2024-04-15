Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average of $173.13. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

