Dakota Wealth Management Sells 448 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.35. 1,283,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $367.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

