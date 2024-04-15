Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

