Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIVG stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $37.00. 26,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,551. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.