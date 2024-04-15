Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

