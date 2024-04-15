DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.