Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday. The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 123769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of "Hold".

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Lufthansa last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

