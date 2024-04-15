DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.74

Shares of DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

DFI Retail Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.