dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.98 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $7,363.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00122621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,151,243 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96391984 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,952.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

